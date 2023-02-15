Opening of New Childcare Centre in Hamersley Fills Much-Needed Gap
The opening of a new privately-owned childcare centre in Perth’s north is welcome news for parents looking for premium care and quality early education.
— Simone O'Brien
Treasured Tots Early Education opened its doors in Beach Road in Hamersley last month and will be a ‘home-from-home’ for babies and children from the ages of six weeks to five years.
Simone O’Brien, founder and owner of Treasure Tots Early Education, says the opening of the Hamersley centre - the company’s fifth in Perth - filled a much-needed gap. “We chose Hamersley because of the high demand for quality early learning and childcare in the area and the overwhelming public response certainly vindicates our decision.”
The purpose-built venue in Hamersley features state-of-the-art facilities with premium resources. It can accommodate 92 children and includes an art studio, sensory room, nature playground, a vegetable garden and separate areas for high-energy activities and quiet time.
Treasured Tots has made a name for itself as a benchmark for quality childcare and early education in Perth, with its four other venues in Mandurah, Bibra Lake, Fremantle and Piara Waters operating to capacity. As with the other venues, Treasured Tots Hamersley offers a wellness programme as well as nutritious and balanced menus crafted by a paediatric nutritionist which cater for all dietary and cultural requirements.
The centres pride themselves on offering welcoming, supporting, nurturing and safe environments where the highest standards of care are upheld by highly trained, professional and passionate staff. Using the principles of the globally acclaimed Reggio Emilia approach to early education to inspire and guide their daily curricula, the centres put the individual child at the heart of everything they do.
“At Treasured Tots, we nurture and support each child to become an independent, confident learner who is well prepared for a formal learning environment,” O’Brien added. “But we also understand that there’s much more to early education and childcare than learning and developing crucial life skills. It’s also about creating warm and loving spaces where children and families feel safe and empowered to laugh, create, explore, be curious and express themselves without judgement.”
Treasured Tots Hamersley is conveniently located at 650 Beach Road in Hamersley and will be open from 7am to 6pm.
For more information, please contact the centre on 08 6246 3190 or email the management team at hamersley@treasuredtots.com.au.
