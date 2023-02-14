Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SANTA CLARA JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: February 13, 2023

Santa Clara, UT—The Washington County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Santa Clara, Utah. The position will replace Judge Kenneth  Armstrong who retired in December, 2022.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• William “Bill” Frazier, J.D., Attorney at law, resident of St. George,

• Judge K. Jake Graff, J.D., Hildale City Justice Court Judge and Washington City Justice  Court Judge, resident of St. George,

• Aaron Randall, J.D., Attorney at law, resident of St. George, and

• Judge Ronald Read, J.D., Orderville Justice Court Judge and Washington County Justice  Court Judge, resident of St. George.

A comment period will be held through February 23, 2023. A final candidate will then be  selected by the Santa Clara Mayor, Rick Rosenberg, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates,  please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

