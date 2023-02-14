Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3000790

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2023 at 2133 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Shaftsbury/Sunderland VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Geoffrey J. Sauer

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Dorr Oil/Septic

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a be on the lookout for a Dorr Oil truck which was being operated all over the roadway on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Trooper responded and located the vehicle travelling north on US Route 7. Simultaneously State Police were advised the vehicle in question had recently been stolen from the Town of Manchester.

A traffic stop was conducted and the operator of the vehicle, Geoffrey Sauer was taken into custody for DUI #1, Negligent Operation, and Possession of Stolen Property. Sauer was later processed at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/27/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Detox at Southern State Correctional

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421