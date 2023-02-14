Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3000790
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/12/2023 at 2133 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Shaftsbury/Sunderland VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Geoffrey J. Sauer
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Dorr Oil/Septic
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a be on the lookout for a Dorr Oil truck which was being operated all over the roadway on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Trooper responded and located the vehicle travelling north on US Route 7. Simultaneously State Police were advised the vehicle in question had recently been stolen from the Town of Manchester.
A traffic stop was conducted and the operator of the vehicle, Geoffrey Sauer was taken into custody for DUI #1, Negligent Operation, and Possession of Stolen Property. Sauer was later processed at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/27/2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Detox at Southern State Correctional
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421