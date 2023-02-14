Update No. 2: St. Albans Barracks / Ice rescue

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2000688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, VT

VICTIM: Wayne Alexander

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

The autopsy on Wayne Alexander has been completed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The preliminary findings list the probable cause of death as hypothermia due to immersion in cold water, and the manner of death as an accident. The state police investigation is ongoing, but the incident is not considered suspicious.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is continuing to advise the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain while the current warm weather persists. Current conditions are likely more conducive to ice loss than ice gain. On inland waters where ice conditions might be better, Fish and Wildlife is continuing to ask anglers to be cautious and use good judgment, check the ice as they go, and leave vehicles on shore.

**Update No. 1, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023***

The victim in this incident, Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, was pronounced deceased at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. An autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. This incident appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious at this time.

**Initial news release, 10:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle. The fisherman, a 62-year-old man from Grand Isle, was located after a search Thursday night and brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His condition is unknown.

State police have learned that the man left his home to go ice fishing shortly before noon Thursday. When he failed to return as expected by around 6 p.m., a relative went to look for him. The relative located his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and called emergency crews.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and included the Vermont State Police, Grand Isle and South Hero fire departments, the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, and the AmCare rescue squad. Following a search, emergency crews located the man in the water at about 9:30 p.m. He was wearing a flotation suit. Crews brought the victim to shore, and he was then taken to UVMMC.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

