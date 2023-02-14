Four landowners celebrated with 2022 Access Recognition Program award

2/13/2023 10:09:52 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to four landowners who were recipients of the 2022 Access Recognition Program award. The program honors Wyoming landowners who provide access to or through their lands to hunters and anglers.

Each year the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission partner to recognize landowners who contribute significantly to the hunting and fishing tradition of the Cowboy State. The 2022 recipients were recently honored and presented their awards at the Wyoming Stock Growers Association awards luncheon in Casper.

Landowners who received recognition for 2022 were:

Hi-Allen Ranch — Led by Burt and KayLynn Palm, the Hi-Allen Ranch has most of its land enrolled in the Access Yes program and supports access for wildlife research projects led by Game and Fish and the University of Wyoming. The Palm family has played critical roles in pronghorn, water for wildlife and sage-grouse projects. In addition to its continuous support of wildlife research, its Simpson Ridge Hunter Management Area provides nearly half of the annual antelope harvest in Antelope Hunt Area 46.

Fryberger Ranch — Located in central Sheridan County, Fryberger Ranch is operated by Sue and Ron Martin. The ranch was purchased by Sue’s great-grandparents in 1913 and Sue and Ron took over ranch operations in 2000. They enrolled their property in the Game and Fish’s Access Yes Walk-in Program in 2005, which opened up premier public access for deer, antelope and game bird hunting. Each year hunters are able to harvest 30 to 50 big game animals on the property.

Billy Daniels Family — Located northeast of Thermopolis, the Daniels’ family ranch sits near the Big Horn River. The family has participated in the Access Yes program for nearly 20 years. With a combined total of 700 acres, the family provides hunters access to big game, waterfowl and upland game bird habitat. The family has successfully balanced farming interests with wildlife and allows access through walk-in areas.

Vercimak Family — For the past 20 years the Vercimak family has allowed hunters access to 1,920 acres through the Access Yes program in Uinta County. For the past two decades hunters were able to pursue antelope, deer, elk and moose on the property. They were nominated due to their generosity and commitment to wildlife.

Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said the Access Recognition Program is a way to show appreciation for landowners who allow sportsmen and women on their property to hunt or fish.

“Landowners who participate in the Access Yes program truly make a difference for wildlife and sportspersons,” Nesvik said. “This year’s honorees deserve a big thank you. Because of their commitment, there are more places for individuals and families to get outside and enjoy Wyoming’s wildlife.”

Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners, Game and Fish and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public and state lands. These include walk-in fishing and hunting areas and hunter management areas. The program is supported through donations from the public and organizations.

According to the most recent report, Access Yes opened access to more than 2.6 million acres of land for hunting, as well as 4,005 lake acres and 87 stream miles for fishing on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands.

