Wantoks community participate in 2023 Wellington Pasifika Festival

 

Mrs. Anna Tangirongo and members of the SI Wellington Community on-stage

The Solomon Islands Wantoks Community in Wellington participated in the 2023 Wellington Pasifika Festival.

The Wellington Pasifika Festival attracts over 15,000 people annually, and is a standout event in the Wellington regional and national calendar.

The Festival celebrates the uniqueness of Pacific communities, their arts, whānau (family) and cultural landscape through traditional and contemporary music, performances, delicious food, and activities that include traditional crafts, demonstrations, and shared experiences.

The SI info booth showcased local crafts by Glo Oxenham, and Selwyn Palmer. Wellington-based Wantoks turned out in numbers and were part of the on-stage entertainment – engaging the crowd with local medleys and a bilikiki dance. The Pasifika Festival provided an opportunity for Wantoks to educate festivalgoers on Solomon Island’s culture and history.

The SI High Commission congratulates the SI Wellington Wantoks Community for another year of successfully representing the country at the Pasifika Festival.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE

