New Anti-Racism Grant for community organizations

CANADA, February 13 - The provincial government invites non-profit and charitable organizations to apply for a one-time grant to assist with Anti-Racism activities that benefit racialized and Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island.

The Anti-Racism Grant is a new $100,000 initiative to help promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, address racism and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion.

“The Government of PEI is committed to confronting issues of racism and discrimination on the Island. The Anti-Racism Grants will allow community organizations to help educate Islanders about Anti-Racism through various projects and innovative activities." - Premier Dennis King

The following groups and organizations in PEI can apply for the grant until 5 p.m. on March 13, 2023:

Indigenous governments, bands, councils, or non-profits;

Non-profit organizations/associations;

Municipalities and townships;

Registered charities;

Social enterprises;

Non-governmental public or private institutions.

To be eligible for funding, projects must promote Anti-Racism education and awareness, community support and capacity-building, and improve organizational governance. Examples of activities include:

Create and/or implement seminars, workshops, trainings, mentorships that address racism

Target online hate and promote digital literacy;

Promote social participation and reduce barriers in community sport, arts and culture;

Create and maintain historical resources that address the presence of systemic racism in Prince Edward Island;

Enhance capacity-building for racialized communities and organizations. Special emphasis will be given to initiatives that support Indigenous persons, racialized women, youth, seniors, the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, gender-diverse individuals, persons with disabilities, or religious minorities;

Promote interventions for youth that encourage positive relationships between communities and the criminal justice system;

Help racialized and Indigenous persons thrive in the community after contact with the justice system;

Translate and/or adapt information integral for community integration;

Enhance an organization’s ability to promote Anti-Racism;

Create Anti-Racism mentorship opportunities;

Build Anti-Racism policies/strategies, and a measuring component to assess long-term impacts

Strengthen organizational projects and advocacy.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Executive Council Office

Bilingual Senior Communications Officer

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca