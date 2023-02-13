Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Wilson To Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Joyce Wilson as the presiding officer of the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that will serve the El Paso region.  

Joyce Wilson of El Paso is the former CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, a regional workforce development entity under the Texas Workforce Commission. She also served as El Paso’s first city manager from 2004 to 2014. Wilson was recently appointed to the ROICOM Board of Managers, a subsidiary of Ready One Industries, an AbilityOne nonprofit providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. She is a former chair and member of the Emergence Health Network Board of Trustees and a fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration. Governor Abbott first appointed Wilson to the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority in 2019. Wilson received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

