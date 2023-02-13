Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Hodge To Sulphur Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jay Hodge as the presiding officer of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority to complete the remainder of a two-year term that will expire on February 1, 2025. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Delta, Fannin, Hunt, and Lamar counties.
 
Jay Hodge of Paris is president and owner of Jay Hodge Auto Group. He operates five auto dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He volunteers as an executive board member and is the incoming president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Hodge has also been involved with the Paris Texas Exes chapter, the Lamar County Fair Association, and his local Rotary Club. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Regional Mobility Authority in 2019. Hodge received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Government from The University of Texas at Austin.
 
This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

