Governor Abbott Reappoints Turk-Zaafran To Texas Historical Records Advisory Board

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Tara Turk-Zaafran to the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The board works to improve archival and records storage conditions throughout the state and ensures that permanent records documenting Texas’ history as a colony, province, republic, and state are preserved for future generations.

Tara Turk-Zaafran of Houston is the vice principal at ILM Academy, where she also taught social studies for 6th, 7th, and 8th grades for seven years. She also helped develop the school’s social studies and religious studies curricula. Additionally, she leads the school’s interfaith program, which connects students at Houston-area Christian, Jewish, and Islamic schools. She actively works with Jerusalem Peace Builders and Interfaith Youth Houston. She was previously a chemistry and biology teacher at both public and private schools in Texas and Florida. Turk-Zaafran received a degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami Coral Gables and a Master of Education from the University of Houston in Curriculum and Instruction. She is currently pursuing a third degree, a Master of Arts in Religious Education, at the Chicago Theological Seminary.