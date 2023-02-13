Governor Abbott Releases Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report

TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the release of the 2023 Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report from the Texas Music Office (TMO). The biennial report tracks the growth of the Texas music industry, including music businesses and music education, and its impact in terms of annual earnings, local job creation, and economic activity statewide.

“Music is key to the Texas brand—drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented and growing workforce across industries, and supporting continuing business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout our state,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office and employers across the state, the Texas music industry employed hundreds of thousands of Texans and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in last year. I thank the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry, and our communities for their collaboration and creating good-paying jobs for Texans. Working together, we will continue to create even greater opportunity across all regions of this great state."

“The Texas Music Office is excited to today release the latest version of our biennial economic impact study,” said TMO Director Brendon Anthony. “Beyond the immeasurable positive impact on quality of life, this report serves to highlight the economic benefits of our strong, diverse, and vibrant Texas music industry. Founded more than 30 years ago, the Texas Music Office is the only standalone state music office in the United States, and when this report is released, it acts as a gauge of the state of the music business in the U.S. and how attractive our industry is on a global scale.”

“The story of Texas has long been told in music and song,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office Adriana Cruz. “Today, our state’s world-renowned and richly diverse music culture plays a substantial role in creating local jobs and growing the Texas economy. I am proud of the work done by the Texas Music Office to promote Texas and the Texas music industry across the country and around the world. Working together with local communities, TMO is creating a quantifiable impact in terms of jobs, earnings, and economic activity, helping to create an even brighter future for Texas.”

2023 Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report Findings

Per the 2023 Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report, the music industry in Texas, including music businesses and music education, created an economic impact in 2022 comparable to pre-pandemic years, including:

Nearly 90,000 permanent jobs

$4.6 billion in annual earnings

Over $10.8 billion in annual economic activity

The ripple effects associated with the direct injection related to music businesses and music education brought the total direct and indirect economic impact in 2022 to:

More than 192,000 permanent jobs

$9.4 billion in earnings

$26.6 billion in annual economic activity

To read or download the full 2023 Texas Music Economic Impact Study, visit: gov.texas.gov/music/page/economic-impact-study

The Texas Music Office (TMO) in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. For more than 30 years, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of Music Friendly Texas Certified Community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.