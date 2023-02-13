Governor Abbott Appoints Ahsan To Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee

TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Raheela Ahsan to the Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2025. The Committee advises the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and makes recommendations on matters relating to the regulation of appraisal management companies.



Raheela Ahsan of Dallas is the founder and managing attorney for Ahsan Law Firm, PLLC. She is the director of mentorship for the Dallas Fort-Worth Muslim Bar Association, head of the Transactional Committee for the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Bar Association, the Dallas Women’s Lawyers Association, the State Bar of Oklahoma, and the Washington D.C. Bar Association. Additionally, she founded a pre-law mentorship program, leads the Carnegie Mellon DFW Alumni Chapter, and is a volunteer for Attorneys Serving the Community and the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation. Ahsan was an Honors Scholar and received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin, a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman Law School, and completed a legal program at the University of Oxford.