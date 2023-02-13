State of Deer and Elk: Learn how season setting is done and how hunter input is used

Every hunter knows there’s a lot of work and preparation, both physical and mental, that goes into a big game hunt. Long before the prehunt work begins, the 2023-24 season-setting process is underway, a valuable time for hunters and Fish and Game wildlife managers to shape the upcoming big game seasons.

Fish and Game’s season setting is when wildlife managers distill down an incredible amount of scientific data and infuse it with comments and suggestions from hunters before presenting a final proposal to the Fish and Game Commission in March.