Eastern Mountain Sports® x Cotopaxi® Product Collaboration for the Adirondack Mountain Club - New "Topographic" Windbreaker

LOS ANGELES, Feb.13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastern Mountain Sports is partnering with Cotopaxi on a second release of a limited edition, co-branded product in support of the Adirondack Mountain Club. The EMS x COTOPAXI ADK Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker features a topographic map of the Adirondack Mountains and EMS colorway; a design unique to the partnership and made with 100% repurposed material. The jackets are available online at ems.com and in EMS stores, with 20% of proceeds supporting the Adirondack Mountain Club's mission to protect New York's wild lands and waters and help fund 2023 projects.

"We are excited to once again collaborate with EMS in producing this jacket, and we thank them for this and all previous efforts," says Michael Barrett, Executive Director of the Adirondack Mountain Club. "Since 1922, ADK has been teaching people how to explore and protect New York's public lands and waters. Community supporters like EMS ensure that we can continue this work so future generations can enjoy outdoor spaces like the Adirondacks." For more information on the Adirondack Mountain Club, visit https://adk.org/.

Cotopaxi is a brand partner of Eastern Mountain Sports headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, whose mission is to fight extreme poverty through sales of sustainably designed outdoor products. Learn more about Cotopaxi here.

About EMS:

Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) was established in 1967 and has been helping people of all ages and abilities have more fun outside as a trusted source of top-quality outdoor gear, apparel and advice. EMS currently operates over 20 locations in seven northeastern states; for more information, visit ems.com. GoDigital Media Group is the parent company of Eastern Mountain Sports.

