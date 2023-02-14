Autism Learning Partners launches Center-Based ABA Therapy for Individuals in Westerville, OH

Autism Learning Partners (ALP), a national leader that specializes in the treatment of autism and other developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its in-state expansion with the addition of our ABA therapy center in Westerville, Ohio. ALP initiated this center-based extension in the Columbus area in response to the need for quality center-based services. ALP is committed to continuing collaborative efforts with schools, ancillary services and medical providers in the greater Columbus area and steadfast in its dedication to providing resources to families.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their robust network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. ALP believes a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.

"We are excited to expand our Ohio center-based services offered in Cleveland to the Columbus area! We offer individualized ABA services in our uniquely designed center. We focus on building skills in socially significant areas through engaging interactions with peers that includes gross motor areas, sensory areas, and much more!," said Rachael Schneider, M.A., BCBA-LBA, Executive Director at ALP. "Our centers offer increased resources, school readiness skills, generalization, a consistent clinical team, social opportunities and caregiver collaboration."

ALP is a national leader in the special needs field since 1988. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, they employ over 300 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and have a total workforce of 3,400 nationwide, including Behavior Technicians providing home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies. Services include: ABA care, as well as speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. ALP now offers treatment in 17 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit http://www.AutismLearningPartners.com.

