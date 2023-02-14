Global Food Encapsulation Strategic Business Report 2023: Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Encapsulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Food Encapsulation estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Probiotics & Prebiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vitamins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

The Food Encapsulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

