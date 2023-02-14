Global Food Encapsulation Strategic Business Report 2023: Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Market
The global market for Food Encapsulation estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Probiotics & Prebiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vitamins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Food Encapsulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Food Encapsulation - A Quick Primer
- Recent Market Activity
- Encapsulation Entails Improved Functionality
- Global Food Encapsulation Market Set for a Steady Growth
- Growing Demand for Health-based Foods Spur Growth in Food Encapsulation Market
- Growth Drivers - In a Nutshell
- Analysis by Technology
- Market by Core Phase
- Micro-Encapsulation of Probiotics to Drive Growth
- Functional Foods - A Major Growth Driver
- Food Additives Propel Market Expansion
- Emerging Markets to Take Over from Developed Markets
- Market Challenges
- Competition
- Food Encapsulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects
- Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market
- The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
- Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations
- Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
- Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects
- Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
- Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
- Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
- New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
- Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
- Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth
- Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
- Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
- Encapsulation of Essential Oils - The Future of Food Preservation
- Enzyme Encapsulation - The Future of Bakery/Dairy Industries
- Popularity of Yogurt to Promote Encapsulation Technologies
- Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth
- Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential
- TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN THE RECENT PAST
- The Field of Encapsulation Marked by Innovation Galore
- Nano Liposomes to Encapsulate Preservatives
- Erythritol Crystals to Improve Flavor Encapsulation
- Smart Capsules to Improve Bioactive Ingredient Delivery
- New Technology Enables Sprinkling of Supplements on Foods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
