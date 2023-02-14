Otter Tail Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings, Record Annual Earnings, Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail Corporation OTTR today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 SUMMARY

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues $ 301.4 $ 333.2 $ 1,460.2 $ 1,196.8 Net Income $ 42.0 $ 51.6 $ 284.2 $ 176.8 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.00 $ 1.23 $ 6.78 $ 4.23

Compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Consolidated operating revenues increased 22% to $1.5 billion.

Consolidated net income increased 61% to $284.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 60% to $6.78 per share.

The corporation achieved a consolidated return on equity of 25.6% on an equity ratio of 59.4%.

The corporation's board of directors increased the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.4375 per share, an indicated annual dividend rate of $1.75 per share in 2023, a 6.1% increase from $1.65 per share in 2022.

CEO OVERVIEW

"Otter Tail Corporation, through the collective efforts of our employees and the strength of our diversified business model, achieved record annual financial results in 2022," said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane. "Each operating segment produced double digit annual earnings growth in 2022. Our Plastics segment completed another extraordinary year, producing $195 million of earnings in 2022, as operating margins benefited from elevated spreads of PVC pipe sale prices over resin input costs. Although our Plastics segment had an extraordinary year, demand for PVC pipe sharply declined in the second half of 2022 as contractors delayed projects due to supply chain issues, the housing market outlook continued to soften, and resin price reductions contributed to pipe distributors and contractors reducing PVC pipe purchases in an effort to manage their inventory levels.

"Electric segment earnings increased 10% compared to 2021, driven by increased commercial and industrial sales volumes, increasing rate base and favorable weather conditions. Otter Tail Power accomplished its key regulatory objectives in 2022, including a successful general rate case outcome in Minnesota and all regulatory approvals necessary to complete the Ashtabula III wind farm acquisition in early 2023. Our Manufacturing segment produced earnings growth of 22% compared to 2021, driven by increased sales volumes from strong customer demand across most end markets.

"Looking forward, our long-term focus remains on executing our strategy to grow our business and achieving operational, commercial and talent excellence to strengthen our position in the markets we serve. Our Electric segment anticipates approximately $1 billion in capital expenditures over the next 5 years, which results in a compounded annual growth rate in rate base of 6.4% from the end of 2022 to the end of 2027. We remain confident in our ability to achieve a compounded annual growth rate in earnings per share in the range of 5% to 7% using 2024 as the base year.

"We are initiating our 2023 earnings per share guidance range of $3.76 to $4.06. We anticipate Plastics segment earnings to recede from its record level in 2022 as we expect industry conditions will normalize throughout the year. We continue to expect an earnings mix of approximately 65% from our Electric segment and 35% from our manufacturing platform beginning in 2024."

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND UPDATES

Otter Tail Power completed the purchase of the Ashtabula III wind farm, located in eastern North Dakota, on January 3, 2023. We have purchased wind-generated electricity from Ashtabula III since 2013 through a power purchase agreement, but owning the facility is part of our least-cost plan to meet our customers' energy needs. The purchase added 62.4 megawatts of nameplate capacity to our owned generation assets.

The Minnesota Public Utility Commission approved Otter Tail Power's requested changes to the procedural schedule of our previously filed Integrated Resource Plan. This will allow us to update our plan in consideration of several recent developments, including MISO's new seasonal resource adequacy construct, MISO's proposal to significantly increase winter and spring planning reserve margins requirements, and enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act. We plan to file an updated resource plan in March 2023.

CASH FLOWS AND LIQUIDITY

Our consolidated cash provided by operating activities was $389.3 million in 2022 compared to $231.2 million in 2021, with the increase primarily due to a $95.9 million increase in net income and a lower level of working capital needs compared to the previous year. Investing activities included capital expenditures of $171.1 million in 2022, primarily related to capital investments within our Electric segment, including our Hoot Lake Solar project. Financing activities in 2022 included the issuance of $90.0 million of long-term debt and the maturity and repayment of $30.0 million of debt at Otter Tail Power, net repayments of short-term borrowings of $83.0 million and dividend payments of $68.8 million.

As of December 31, 2022, we had $322.2 million of available liquidity under our credit facilities and $119.0 million of available cash and cash equivalents, for total available liquidity of $441.2 million.

ANNUAL SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

Electric Segment

($ in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 549,699 $ 480,321 $ 69,378 14.4 % Net Income 79,974 72,458 7,516 10.4 Retail MWh Sales 5,592,368 4,789,879 802,489 16.8 % Heating Degree Days 7,122 5,794 1,328 22.9 Cooling Degree Days 531 704 (173 ) (24.6 )

The following table shows heating and cooling degree days as a percent of normal.

2022 2021 Heating Degree Days 112.5 % 91.3 % Cooling Degree Days 113.5 % 151.7 %

The following table summarizes the estimated effect on diluted earnings per share of the difference in retail kilowatt-hour (kwh) sales under actual weather conditions and expected retail kwh sales under normal weather conditions in 2022 and 2021.

2022 vs Normal 2022 vs 2021 2021 vs Normal Effect on Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.01

Operating Revenues increased $69.4 million primarily due to increased fuel recovery revenues and higher sales volumes. The increase in fuel recovery revenues was the result of higher purchased power and production fuel costs arising from increased natural gas and market energy costs, as well as higher purchased power volumes arising from plant outages at both Coyote Station and Big Stone Plant during the year. Sales volumes increased compared to the previous year as a result of increased demand from commercial and industrial customers, including a new commercial customer load in North Dakota. Operating revenues also benefited from the impact of favorable weather conditions.

Net Income increased $7.5 million primarily due to the increased operating revenues driven by higher sales volumes and impacts of favorable weather described above, partially offset by increased operating and maintenance expenses. Increased operating and maintenance expenses included increases in maintenance and other costs related to the outages at Coyote Station and Big Stone Plant, increases in labor and employee benefit costs, higher transmission tariff expenses, and increased travel and other expenses.

Manufacturing Segment

(in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 397,983 $ 336,294 $ 61,689 18.3 % Net Income 20,950 17,186 3,764 21.9

Operating Revenues increased $61.7 million primarily due to a combination of increased sales volumes and increased material costs at BTD Manufacturing, our contract metal fabricator. Sales volumes increased 12% compared to the previous year due to strong customer and end market demand. Material costs, which are passed through to customers, increased 8%, as steel prices increased from the previous year. Steel prices increased drastically in 2021, peaking in the fourth quarter, and remained elevated compared to historical levels throughout most of 2022. Increases in sales volumes and prices were partially offset by a $2.5 million decrease in scrap revenues due to a decrease in both scrap metal prices and scrap volumes. Increases in sales prices and volumes at T.O. Plastics, our plastics thermoforming manufacturer, due to continued strong customer demand, also contributed to the segment increase in operating revenues.

Net Income increased $3.8 million due to increased operating revenues, as described above, and favorable cost absorption at T.O. Plastics, partially offset by higher labor, material, and overhead costs.

Plastics Segment

(in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 512,527 $ 380,229 $ 132,298 34.8 % Net Income 195,374 97,823 97,551 99.7

Operating Revenues increased $132.3 million primarily due to a 66% increase in the price per pound of PVC pipe sold, as sales prices remained high and continued to increase in 2022, due to a continuation of extraordinary market conditions first experienced in the previous year. Sales volumes decreased 19% due to raw material constraints in the first half of 2022 and softening customer demand during the second half of 2022 driven by contractors delaying projects due to supply chain issues, softening housing market outlook, and customers reducing purchases of PVC pipe in order to use up existing on hand inventory.

Net Income increased $97.6 million due to the increased operating revenues described above, and an increase in gross profit margins, as the increase in sales prices exceeded the increased cost of PVC resin and other input materials.

Corporate Costs

(in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net Loss $ 12,114 $ 10,698 $ 1,416 13.2 %

Net Loss at our corporate cost center increased $1.4 million due to increased operating expenses including external service provider costs and employee compensation costs. Investment losses related to our corporate-owned life insurance policies and the investments of our captive insurance entity also contributed to our increased net loss. The increased expenses and investment losses were partially offset by a decrease in interest expense due to lower average borrowings on our corporate credit facility.

FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

Consolidated Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 301,409 $ 333,233 $ (31,824 ) (9.6 )% Operating Expenses 246,468 262,074 (15,606 ) (6.0 ) Operating Income 54,941 71,159 (16,218 ) (22.8 ) Other Expense 5,728 8,871 (3,143 ) (35.4 ) Income Before Income Taxes 49,213 62,288 (13,075 ) (21.0 ) Income Tax Expense 7,208 10,671 (3,463 ) (32.5 ) Net Income $ 42,005 $ 51,617 $ (9,612 ) (18.6 ) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.00 $ 1.23 $ (0.23 ) (18.7 )%

Electric Segment

Electric segment net income was $17.0 million, a $0.1 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an 11% increase in operating revenues, which was largely offset by an increase in operating and maintenance expenses and the impacts of non-operating income and expense. The increase in operating revenues was due to increased retail, transmission, and wholesale revenues. Retail revenues increased due to increased fuel recovery revenues, higher sales volumes, and the impacts of favorable weather. The increase in fuel recovery revenues was the result of higher market energy costs and higher purchased power volumes arising from an outage at Big Stone Plant. Sales volumes increased compared to the previous year as a result of increased demand from commercial and industrial customers, as discussed above. Transmission revenues increased primarily due to increased transmission volumes and formula rate adjustments. Wholesale revenues increased due to higher energy market prices compared to the same period last year.

Increased operating and maintenance expenses included increases in maintenance and other costs related to an outage at Big Stone Plant, increased labor and employee benefit costs, and higher transmission tariff expenses.

Manufacturing Segment

Manufacturing segment net income was $3.1 million, a $1.2 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales volumes at BTD in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 24% over the same period last year due to strong customer demand. This increase was partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in scrap revenues, driven by lower scrap metal prices and lower scrap volumes. Increased sales volumes and sales prices resulted in increased profit margins at T.O. Plastics, contributing to increased segment earnings.

Plastics Segment

Plastics segment net income was $24.6 million, a $13.1 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a 57% decrease in sales volumes as customer demand for PVC pipe was lower as customers continued to work through high priced inventories during the quarter to better manage their inventory levels. The decrease in sales volumes was partially offset by increased sales prices and profit margins, as the average PVC pipe sales prices increased 29% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Corporate Costs

Corporate net loss was $2.7 million, a $2.2 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower health care costs related to our self-funded health insurance program, as well as gains on our corporate-owned life insurance policy investments and the favorable impact of death benefit proceeds from our corporate-owned life insurance.

2023 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

We anticipate 2023 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.76 to $4.06. We expect our earnings mix in 2023 to be approximately 51% from our Electric segment and 49% from our Manufacturing and Plastics segments, net of corporate costs. This anticipated mix deviates from our long-term expected earnings mix of approximately 65%/35% as we expect Plastics segment earnings in 2023 to remain elevated relative to our expectations of ongoing, normalized earnings of this segment.

The segment components of our 2023 diluted earnings per share compared with actual earnings for 2022 are as follows:

2022 EPS by Segment 2023 EPS Guidance Low High Electric $ 1.91 $ 2.00 $ 2.04 Manufacturing 0.50 0.43 0.47 Plastics 4.66 1.57 1.76 Corporate (0.29 ) (0.24 ) (0.21 ) Total $ 6.78 $ 3.76 $ 4.06 Return on Equity 25.6 % 12.7 % 13.6 %

The following items contribute to our 2023 earnings guidance:

Electric Segment - We expect segment earnings to increase 6% over 2022 based on the following key assumptions:

Normal weather conditions for 2023

Returns generated from an increase in rate base, as our average rate base in 2022 increased 3.1%, to $1.6 billion, compared to the prior year, and increased sales volumes from commercial and industrial customers.

Lower operating and maintenance expenses, primarily from an absence of planned plant outages in 2023 and lower pension costs due to updated actuarial assumptions, including an increase in the discount rate from 3.03% in 2022 to 5.51% in 2023 and an increase in the assumed long-term rate of return on plan assets from 6.30% in 2022 to 7.00% in 2023. These cost reductions are partially offset by increased compensation and benefit costs, operating costs associated with Ashtabula III and Hoot Lake Solar, and other anticipated inflationary cost pressures.

Lower expected contribution to the Otter Tail Power Company Foundation in 2023.

Increased interest expense from increased borrowings on our credit facility and higher shorter-term borrowing costs.

Manufacturing Segment - We expect segment earnings to decline 10% from 2022 given overall concerns about a slowing manufacturing sector given the continued decline in overall industrial production as our customers continue to experience slower demand for products. Our guidance is also based on the following key assumptions:

Parts sales revenues are expected to decline in 2023 driven by year over year steel price declines. Partially offsetting this decline is expected volume growth in Agriculture and Power Generation end markets.

Decreased scrap metal revenues at BTD resulting from anticipated lower scrap metal prices in 2023.

Inflationary cost pressures and unfavorable manufacturing cost absorption putting downward pressure on operating margins.

Earnings at T.O. Plastics are expected to be flat year-over-year as increased operating revenues, driven by customer demand and product price realization, are offset by increased costs in the business.

Backlog for the manufacturing companies as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $388.1 million, compared with $390.5 million one year ago.

Plastics Segment - We expect segment earnings to recede from the record level in 2022 based on the following key assumptions:

Anticipated margin compression as industry supply and demand dynamics begin to normalize leading to reduced product sales prices.

Lower sales volumes, especially in the first half of 2023, as distributors and contractors continue to manage purchase volumes and consume current inventories given the ongoing dynamics within the industry.

Corporate Costs - We anticipate corporate costs will be lower in 2023 primarily based on the following:

Increase in earnings generated on our cash and cash equivalents.

Lower anticipated investment losses on our corporate investments.

Lower expected charitable contribution to our Foundation.

Lower expected claims in our self-insured health plan.

Lower incentive compensation costs

These items are partially offset by inflationary increases in salary and benefit costs, other corporate operating expense items as well as no expectations of receiving any death benefit proceeds on corporate owned life insurance.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The following provides a summary of actual capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2022, and anticipated capital expenditures for the next five years, along with average rate base and annual rate base growth of our Electric segment:

(in millions) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Total

2023 - 2027 Electric Segment: Renewables and Natural Gas Generation $ 88 $ 119 $ 88 $ 79 $ 10 $ 384 Technology and Infrastructure 33 30 6 5 1 75 Distribution Plant Replacements 33 37 38 38 43 189 Transmission (includes replacements) 34 36 46 87 78 281 Other 26 25 30 25 22 128 Total Electric Segment $ 148 $ 214 $ 247 $ 208 $ 234 $ 154 $ 1,057 Manufacturing and Plastics Segments 23 48 53 29 25 24 179 Total Capital Expenditures $ 171 $ 262 $ 300 $ 237 $ 259 $ 178 $ 1,236 Total Electric Utility Average Rate Base $ 1,624 $ 1,750 $ 1,850 $ 1,990 $ 2,110 $ 2,210 Annual Rate Base Growth 3.1 % 7.8 % 5.7 % 7.6 % 6.0 % 4.7 %

Our capital expenditure plan for the next five years includes Electric segment investments in wind and solar resources, transmission and distribution assets, and investments in system reliability and technology. Our Electric segment capital plan produces a compounded annual growth rate in average rate base of 6.4% over the next five years and will serve as a key driver in increasing Electric segment earnings over this timeframe. Our capital expenditure plan in our Manufacturing and Plastics segments includes investments to bring additional capacity to our operations, providing an opportunity for organic growth within these segments.

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues Electric $ 145,587 $ 131,692 $ 549,699 $ 480,321 Product Sales 155,822 201,541 910,510 716,523 Total Operating Revenues 301,409 333,233 1,460,209 1,196,844 Operating Expenses Electric Production Fuel 10,572 14,751 65,110 59,327 Electric Purchased Power 35,677 25,136 100,281 65,409 Electric Operating and Maintenance Expense 54,917 45,054 181,378 159,669 Cost of Products Sold (excluding depreciation) 99,358 129,603 542,944 488,370 Other Nonelectric Expenses 18,738 19,808 69,718 65,394 Depreciation and Amortization 22,768 23,249 92,597 91,358 Electric Property Taxes 4,438 4,473 17,742 17,609 Total Operating Expenses 246,468 262,074 1,069,770 947,136 Operating Income 54,941 71,159 390,439 249,708 Other Income and Expense Interest Charges 8,818 9,169 36,016 37,771 Nonservice Cost Components of Postretirement Benefits (250 ) 505 (1,075 ) 2,016 Other Income (Expense), net 2,840 803 2,037 2,900 Income Before Income Taxes 49,213 62,288 357,535 212,821 Income Tax Expense 7,208 10,671 73,351 36,052 Net Income $ 42,005 $ 51,617 $ 284,184 $ 176,769 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 41,600 41,504 41,586 41,491 Diluted 41,932 41,894 41,931 41,818 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.24 $ 6.83 $ 4.26 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.23 $ 6.78 $ 4.23

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 118,996 $ 1,537 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 144,393 174,953 Inventories 145,952 148,490 Regulatory Assets 24,999 27,342 Other Current Assets 18,412 17,032 Total Current Assets 452,752 369,354 Noncurrent Assets Investments 54,845 56,690 Property, Plant and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 2,212,717 2,124,605 Regulatory Assets 94,655 125,508 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization 7,943 9,044 Goodwill 37,572 37,572 Other Noncurrent Assets 41,177 32,057 Total Noncurrent Assets 2,448,909 2,385,476 Total Assets $ 2,901,661 $ 2,754,830 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Short-Term Debt $ 8,204 $ 91,163 Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt — 29,983 Accounts Payable 104,400 135,089 Accrued Salaries and Wages 32,327 31,704 Accrued Taxes 19,340 19,245 Regulatory Liabilities 17,300 24,844 Other Current Liabilities 56,065 55,671 Total Current Liabilities 237,636 387,699 Noncurrent Liabilities and Deferred Credits Pensions Benefit Liability 33,210 73,973 Other Postretirement Benefits Liability 46,977 66,481 Regulatory Liabilities 244,497 234,430 Deferred Income Taxes 221,302 188,268 Deferred Tax Credits 15,916 16,661 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 60,985 62,527 Total Noncurrent Liabilities and Deferred Credits 622,887 642,340 Commitments and Contingencies Capitalization Long-Term Debt, net of current maturities 823,821 734,014 Shareholders' Equity Common Shares 208,156 207,758 Additional Paid-In Capital 423,034 419,760 Retained Earnings 585,212 369,783 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 915 (6,524 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,217,317 990,777 Total Capitalization 2,041,138 1,724,791 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,901,661 $ 2,754,830

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net Income $ 284,184 $ 176,769 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 92,597 91,358 Deferred Tax Credits (745 ) (744 ) Deferred Income Taxes 32,424 28,896 Discretionary Contribution to Pension Plan (20,000 ) (10,000 ) Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction (1,690 ) (822 ) Stock Compensation Expense 6,814 6,908 Other, net 3,513 (3,035 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Receivables 30,560 (60,994 ) Inventories 5,339 (54,313 ) Regulatory Assets (2,464 ) (4,803 ) Other Assets (368 ) (14,146 ) Accounts Payable (29,763 ) 38,734 Accrued and Other Liabilities (5,490 ) 28,386 Regulatory Liabilities (6,846 ) 1,948 Pension and Other Postretirement Benefits 1,244 7,101 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 389,309 231,243 Investing Activities Capital Expenditures (171,134 ) (171,829 ) Proceeds from Disposal of Noncurrent Assets 4,346 9,702 Purchases of Investments and Other Assets (8,283 ) (9,383 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (175,071 ) (171,510 ) Financing Activities Net Borrowings (Repayments) on Short-Term Debt (82,959 ) 10,166 Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock — 696 Proceeds from Issuance of Long-Term Debt 90,000 140,000 Payments for Retirement of Long-Term Debt (30,000 ) (140,169 ) Dividends Paid (68,755 ) (64,864 ) Payments for Shares Withheld for Employee Tax Obligations (2,942 ) (1,507 ) Other, net (2,123 ) (3,681 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (96,779 ) (59,359 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 117,459 374 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,537 1,163 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 118,996 $ 1,537

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues Electric $ 145,587 $ 131,692 $ 549,699 $ 480,321 Manufacturing 91,062 86,209 397,983 336,294 Plastics 64,760 115,332 512,527 380,229 Total Operating Revenues $ 301,409 $ 333,233 $ 1,460,209 $ 1,196,844 Operating Income (Loss) Electric $ 22,374 $ 24,270 $ 113,138 $ 106,964 Manufacturing 4,047 2,716 29,065 24,114 Plastics 33,355 51,097 264,578 132,760 Corporate (4,835 ) (6,924 ) (16,342 ) (14,130 ) Total Operating Income $ 54,941 $ 71,159 $ 390,439 $ 249,708 Net Income (Loss) Electric $ 17,036 $ 16,911 $ 79,974 $ 72,458 Manufacturing 3,092 1,896 20,950 17,186 Plastics 24,586 37,721 195,374 97,823 Corporate (2,709 ) (4,911 ) (12,114 ) (10,698 ) Total Net Income $ 42,005 $ 51,617 $ 284,184 $ 176,769

