FMIA Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of First Miami Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of First Miami Bancorp, Inc. FMIA to United Community Banks, Inc. for 40.2685 shares of United common stock for each share of First Miami common stock is fair to First Miami shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages First Miami shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether First Miami and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for First Miami shareholders; (2) determine whether United is underpaying for First Miami; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for First Miami shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of First Miami shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct.

