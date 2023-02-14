Submit Release
Yelena Chenet: A World-Class Trainer in Nail Prosthesis and Manicure

She Brings Her Expertise in nail technician and manicure to Lyon, France

Lyon, France, is now home to a world-class training center for nail technician and manicure. Led by Ukrainian international trainer, Yelena Chenet, the center offers intensive programs that will help students develop their skills and achieve their professional goals. With over 15 years of experience in the field, Yelena is considered one of the best trainers in the industry, and her reputation for providing hands-on, interactive learning methods has earned her a 5-star rating on Google.

Yelena's journey to becoming a top-notch trainer started in Ukraine, where she honed her skills and gained recognition as a renowned trainer in Europe. After traveling and training students in several countries, she chose to settle in Lyon to share her knowledge with French women who are passionate about manicure.

The training programs offered by Yelena Chenet are designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the field, from basic techniques to mastery of nail technician and manicure. Students will have the opportunity to practice on themselves, allowing them to analyze their own work and develop strong skills. This hands-on approach to learning has proven to be an effective method for students to build their confidence and achieve their goals.

With the support of the CPF (French state funding), students can receive funding to help advance their careers while receiving top-quality training. This means that students don't have to sacrifice their careers to pursue their passion. The Yelena Chenet training center provides students with modern facilities and a stimulating environment to help them reach their full potential.

Whether a beginner or an experienced professional, the Yelena Chenet training center is the perfect place to learn and grow in the field of nail technician. With her exceptional skills and top-quality teaching, Yelena is dedicated to helping students achieve their dreams and become successful professionals in this exciting field.

To learn more about the training programs offered by Yelena Chenet, visit her website at www.lyonmanucure.fr or contact her directly.

Media Contact
Contact Person:

Yelena Chenet


Email:Send Email
Phone:

0033630862030


Address:

14 bis rue lieutenant colonel girard


City:

Lyon 69007


Country:

France


Website:https://www.lyonmanucure.fr/

