Workforce Africa, Nigeria's Leading Professional Employer Organisation, Expands To More African Countries

Workforce Africa, a provider of professional employer organisation (PEO) and employer of record (EOR) services in Nigeria, has announced its expansion to more African countries, particularly Lesotho and Gabon.

Workforce Africa has been operational in Nigeria for over 18 years, helping global businesses to manage their people and process outsourcing needs across Africa in a compliant and effective way.

The organisation is expanding to more countries like Lesotho and Gabon in response to the growing demand for its services from international companies who wish to leverage these markets for business growth without the added costs of establishing a registered entity.

Workforce Africa has a strong presence in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Egypt and over twenty (20) other African countries, providing a range of services to global businesses, including; compliant payroll management, recruitment, assessment, HR support, employee benefits, independent contractor management, background verification and more.

The expansion of Workforce Africa’s services will further galvanise the momentum of other international businesses looking to expand across the African continent or needing the required support to thrive in Africa.

Uchechukwu Ezeamaku [Business Director at Workforce Africa] remarked that: “We are delighted to expand our PEO and EOR services in Nigeria to more businesses across Africa and the world. Our goal is to help organisations compliantly and effectively manage their workforce so that they can maximise productivity and growth”.

Uche added, “We believe this expansion will make a real difference to businesses seeking to expand to Africa and Workforce Africa remains committed to supporting organisations' global expansion goals and initiatives in every way.”

Also, Uche emphasised the fact that global businesses often need help identifying the right PEO and EOR providers for their unique contexts. However, the business director advised that the best PEO and EOR providers have a track record and show a clear understanding and pathway to helping businesses realise their goals through free initial consultations.

Workforce Africa’s expansion into more African countries will allow global businesses more expansive access to new markets and talent pools without the conventional limitations of traditional subsidiaries across Africa. As a result, organisations now have a more effortless and cost-effective opportunity to leverage recruitment, payroll, tax, compliance and other employee support services anywhere in Africa.

