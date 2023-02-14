Idir Hakim: A Well-Known Talented Orientalist Photographer

Idir Hakim, a creative and sought-after photographer known for his intense, yet illuminating portraits, travels throughout Arabian countries.

Idir Hakim is a well-known and highly sought-after Arabian photographer in his region. Hakim, a Gay Orientalist, LGBT+ Middle East, and Arab Photographer with over fifteen years of professional experience, travels throughout his country photographing iconic portraits of Arab men, rebels, police officers, and so on. Each of his portraits is said to be stunning because it tells a story about the subject.

Images elicit feelings and thoughts. These emotions have different meanings and prospects for each of us, which is the beauty of photography. It is also a fact that true artistry in photography is a photographer's art.

"My passion is photography. As a gay orientalist, photography has become the primary means of my self-expression. I've been to a few countries where homosexuality is punishable by death; For instance, in Paris, France, the society is very racist, and it is impossible to expose my subject here. I love what I do, and I will use my craft to change the narrative," Idir Hakim says. "Every one of my portraits will tell you a story about the subject that I am capturing uniquely. Arab men, gay or straight, have a unique beauty worldwide. Instead of dwelling on the scenery, I make the Arab male beauty indefinable. I plan to show this beauty wherever I go," he added.

Not all photographers are the same. Some, like Idir Hakim, have years of hard-earned experience, while others have very little. Being a professional photographer is all about how a person approaches their work. With over fifteen years of professional experience, Hakim is in high demand by clients all over the Middle East. As a photographer and through his portraits, he intends to change the narrative of being a gay male in some Middle Eastern countries.

Idir Hakim states that his work will be shown in a prestigious gallery in Berlin, Germany, at Gossowstrasse 6, Motzstraße 10777 Berlin, in September 2023. As a proud LGBT+, Hakim also says he will display his photographs with pride and joy.

"Idir is great! I just finished a photoshoot with him. He was so patient and kind. He made everything seem so easy and fun. He was great in giving suggestions for the vision he had for my shoot while also listening to mine. I highly recommend his services."

"Idir Hakim was a delight to work with. He was quick to respond and crafted amazing, timeless portraits of me. I had a wonderful experience, and I hope we can work together in the future!"

For the past fifteen years, Idir Hakim, a gay, LGBT+ Arab, has been photographing Arab men. He speaks Arabic, Turkish, and Kurdish in addition to English and French. Idir states that all his pictures are a psychological projection of his ego.

"Artificial intelligence for art is not scary. On the contrary, most of the tools I use to work on my photos are. The famous Photoshop is full of artificial intelligence for a long time. What I'm doing with my new project is proof: artificial intelligence is unable to produce a masterpiece like an artist because it is not human; it has no heart. That said, it is an incredible tool for art," says Idir Hakim.

For more information or to purchase his limited edition masterpieces, please contact Idir via email or Twitter direct message. Please see the email, and Twitter addresses listed below.

