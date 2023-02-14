Immunoassay Systems Global Market Report 2023: Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence
Global Immunoassay Systems Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers / Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
267
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$22.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$29.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.9 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market
- Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value Growth
- Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
- Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
- Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions
- Immunoassay Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- bioMerieux SA (France)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)
- DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)
- Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Quidel Corporation (USA)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Siemens Healthineers (USA)
- Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
- Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth
- Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion
- ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic Applications
- Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
- Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
- Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
- Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence
- Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems
- Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection
- SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy
- Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend
- Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make Substantial Gains
- Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems
- Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market
- Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity Indicator
- Growing Significance in Cancer Care
- Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures
- Diabetes Testing
- Prenatal Testing
- Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications
- Blood Grouping and Typing
- Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals
- Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application Verticals: A Review
- Environmental Testing
- Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)
- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)
- Immune Diseases
- Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies Demand
- Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities
- Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
