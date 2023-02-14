Underfill Dispensers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Sales of Smart Handheld Devices Bolsters Market
Global Underfill Dispensers Market to Reach $158.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underfill Dispensers estimated at US$98 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$158.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capillary Flow Underfill, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the No Flow Underfill segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Underfill Dispensers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Underfill Dispenser Market: Prelude
- Competition
- Global Underfill Dispenser Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
- Underfill Dispensers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Despite Fears of IC Packaging Market Slowdown due to US-China Trade Tensions, Sustained Growth in Advanced Packaging to Fuel Demand for Underfill Dispensers
- Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Platform for 2019 and 2023
- Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities for the Underfill Dispensers Market
- Global Semiconductor Industry Sales Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2010 through 2019
- Growing Sales of Smart Handheld Devices Augurs Well for the Market
- Stable Sales of Smartphones: An Opportunity Indicator
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024
- Increasing Adoption Wearable Electronics in Various Industries Augurs Well for Underfill Dispensing Market
- Global Wearable Devices Market: Annual Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Next Generation of Multi-functional Dispensing Enable Semiconductor Back-end Packaging
- Underfill Encapsulants: Important Role in Improving Reliability of Flip Chip Assemblies
- Stages for Underfill Dispensing in Advanced Package Application
- Significant Changes in Application of Underfill
- Addressing the Challenges of Jet-Dispensing Underfill in Chip-On-Wafer (COW) Process
- High-Throughput Underfill Dispensing in Chip-On-Wafer Packaging
- Large-Volume Underfill Processes Requires Better Maintenance and Reliability
- Flip Chip: The Most Popular IC Packaging Technology Fuels Need for Underfill Dispensing
- Technology Advancements Enable Faster Underfill of Flip Chips
- Jet Dispensers for Underfill Applications in Medical Device Assembly
- Jetting Evolves As a Key Means of Underfill Dispensing in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products
- Jetting Technology Reduces Substrate Area for Underfill for High Density SiP Manufacturing and Consumer Electronic Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
