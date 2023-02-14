Compounding Penny: Making Personal Finance Education More Accessible to All

Compounding Penny is driving change - broadening access to personal finance education and integrating personal financial literacy instruction into public school curricula.

In the United States, basic financial skills are rarely taught in schools. According to studies, a lack of financial education has resulted in some Americans having insufficient retirement savings and high levels of debt.

Compounding Penny developed their brand with two primary goals: making personal finance education more accessible to everyone and incorporating personal financial literacy education into public school curriculums.

"Banking, budgeting, saving, credit, debt, and investing are the pillars that support most of our financial decisions throughout our lives. Our brand has developed the necessary tools to assist everyone in understanding each of these pillars and how each of them can be used to improve their financial well-being. Our goal is for everyone to have a good understanding of money so they can make the best of their financial situation," says a representative from Compounding Penny.

Financial literacy is the ability to comprehend and apply various financial skills. Financial literacy can help individuals avoid making poor financial decisions and help them become self-sufficient and achieve financial stability. Compounding Penny's team is passionate about assisting people in improving their financial well-being so that they can achieve their goals and live better lives. Their goal is for everyone to understand their finances in a way that they are able to confidently make sound financial decisions.

Recent studies show that 69% of parents are hesitant to discuss financial matters with their children. Only 23% of the children polled said they discuss money with their parents regularly, and 35% said their parents are uncomfortable discussing it with them.

Compounding Penny wants to revolutionize the way children learn about money and financial literacy, inspiring them to create their own paths of success and put their money to work for them. They are pleased to announce the upcoming release of their children’s book, The Compounding Penny, which will be available on Amazon. This book introduces children to the concept of money compounding over time, a powerful concept that can help them understand the importance of saving for their futures. With Compounding Penny, children can learn the skills they need to become secure and confident with their own finances.

For more information on financial literacy, follow Compounding Penny on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website listed below.

Media Contact

Compounding Penny

Bree Collins

United States