Glam Rx Aesthetics founder Shelby Cooper recognized as a top injector in Utah and among the top 100 in America in 2022.

Her accolades include a nomination by her peers as a top injector in Utah in 2022 and another by her clients as a top 100 injector in America in 2022.

Shelby Cooper, passionate injector and founder of Glam Rx Aesthetics, is thrilled to celebrate her nominations and continued recognition of her services in the aesthetic beauty space. Shelby shares that the nominations are special because they show that she is moving in the right direction. She describes getting recognition from her clients and peers as a massive honor that reaffirms her dedication to cosmetic care.

Echoing her commitment to client care, Shelby shares that Glam Rx Aesthetics was founded to ensure that each person who walks through the medical spa’s doors leaves feeling their best. With this as its mission, Glam Rx Aesthetics has quickly become a recognized Utah county med spa for injectable treatments, skin rejuvenation, and other skincare treatments. In addition to providing stellar care, the med spa is also dedicated to the community, making it a local favorite in the county.

Glam Rx Aesthetics allows people to embark on unique skin rejuvenation journeys that feature non-invasive treatments. This means that patients have little to no downtime and can enjoy the results of their procedures almost immediately. The team at Glam Rx Aesthetics, led by Shelby, works in tandem to create unique, integrative rejuvenation programs for patients. These programs are built on the team's thirst for knowledge to provide insight and empowerment to patients through experience and expertise.

During her time in the industry, Shelby has observed that aesthetic treatments have increasingly become transactional. As more clinics pop up and demand for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments grows, specialists don’t take time to educate their patients on aesthetic procedures. Shelby set up her med spa to offer personalized anti-aging treatments that provide a 360-degree overview of the procedure, expected results, recovery, care tips, and more. Through this approach, Glam Rx Aesthetics has continuously guaranteed safe, consistent, and natural-looking results from Botox and other skin treatments.

“Our cosmetic providers understand that everyone’s facial anatomies and goals are unique, so they personalize all treatment plans to address your specific needs.”

As the founder of Glam Rx Aesthetics and trailblazer in the injector community, Shelby strives to keep learning, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and offering the best care to her clients. One of the areas she is changing through her med spa is transparency in the industry. She believes aspiring injectors should have access to information and speaks up against unethical non-compete contracts holding back injectors.

Fueled by her passion for sharing knowledge to better patient outcomes, increase safety during procedures, and transform the cosmetic industry, Shelby co-founded a Podcast with two of her colleagues, “Behind the Syringe.” The podcast shares open and honest conversations about the injector industry. Shelby shares that the goal is to improve professionalism, education, safety, and luxury in the aesthetic space.

With growing recognition for her work, Shelby is all set to lead the industry's transformation. Catch her on her podcast or social media, or visit Glam Rx Aesthetics to learn more.

