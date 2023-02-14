Instagram famous Cheritta, aka Cece, is helping women feel empowered with the launch of her brand PrettySlay.

Social media sensation and now successful business owner Cheritta aka Cece, has launched her line of clothing and lace wigs for all the women who want to feel beautiful inside out.

Building from the ground up; Cece’s success story

Cheritta Warren, aka Cece, is an Instagram and Tiktok influencer who goes by the username @beautiful_blessing_cece on her socials. Cece has worked hard all her life to build a name for herself. Being a self-made, strong and independent black woman, Cheritta has accomplished a lot at a young age. Through her hard work and dedication, Cece is now a business administration graduate working as a realtor. On top of her social media success, Cece has built her business from the ground up.

Talking to Cece about her brand PrettySlay, “I have been posting consistently on Instagram and Tiktok for years now and have managed to build a community of strong and powerful female followers. My social media community is always inspired by my outfits and my hairstyles. I used to get so many questions on the regular about my outfits and wigs so I decided to launch my own brand to make my style and my taste accessible to my followers. They can now shop on PrettySlay to recreate some of my looks that they most love.”

What PrettySlay Offers

“The PrettySlay brand has been created to help women feel beautiful and confident. The clothing and wig designs are all inspired my personal style and are designed using only the highest quality materials, keeping comfort at the forefront. I want all my queens to own their beauty and use my products to boost their self-love and self-worth.”

The PrettySlay brand offers sportswear with full workout sets in different colour options. The workout sets are available with both full-length tight options and with shorts. All the athleisure has been designed using optimum high-quality fabric to maximize comfort during workouts. They also carry waist sweatbands and waist slimmers available on the website, which are to be worn during cardio workouts to help tone the abs.

Their range of HD lace wigs is available in various colours, styles and lengths; from loose waves and straightened or tight curls to vibrant colours and natural hair colour options, PrettySlay carries them all.

Conclusion

Cheritta Warren, aka "Beautiful Blessing Cece", is an Instagram and Tiktok influencer who has decided to use her business administration degree and social media fame to launch her clothing and lace wigs brand, PrettySlay. Cece sells comfortable athleisure and quality lace wigs under the Pretty Slay brand in her signature style.

She currently boasts more than 89k followers on her Instagram @beautiful_blessing_cece, with the numbers increasing daily.

For further inquiries, Cheritta or PrettySlay can be contacted via the details listed below.

Media Contact

PrettySlay

Cheritta

8135227422

United States