A country in flux: Recent and future policy shifts in China

Since the 20th Party Congress in October 2022, China’s politics have produced surprises, from its abrupt exit from zero-COVID lockdowns to an overhaul of property sector regulations and an easing of restrictions on the technology sector. There also have been debates about whether China is moderating its diplomatic tone, and if so, whether the shift is superficial or substantive.

On Friday, March 10, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host a panel discussion featuring China experts from varied backgrounds who will evaluate the recent policy shifts within China, their underlying causes, and potential implications for the future.

Viewers may submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu, on Twitter @BrookingsFP using #ChinaPolitics.

