New Core Power 24,000 mAh Laptop Charger by Mobile Edge Is An All-In-One, Portable Power Station

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power is king for students, professionals, and gamers looking to keep their mobile devices charged while on the go. For anyone wanting to stay connected to their special “someone,” this Valentine’s Day and beyond, Mobile Edge has the perfect all-in-one solution. It’s the CORE 24000 mAh Capacity Power Brick and it packs a powerful charge in its lightweight, compact, airplane-friendly design.

Portable power is vital for maintaining today’s mobile lifestyles,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Travelers can rely on the CORE 24000’s massive capacity to keep them productive and connected to friends, family, and co-workers.”

With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse recharges practically anything, anytime. That includes charging up to four devices simultaneously. Plus, with a standard AC outlet, laptops can be connected using their regular chargers.

At 24,000 mAh (88WH), that’s more than enough power to charge a laptop or keep a smartphone charged to capacity for a week.

Optimal Charging & Protection
Even with all that power, cutting-edge circuitry ensures devices are protected from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit failures. Smart Chip technology detects the charging needs of attached devices and automatically regulates the flow of power. This also charges batteries optimally, which helps preserve long-term maximum capacity.

Travel Friendly
Made for travel, this power pack’s flat-and-wide design makes it an easy fit for carry-on bags and backpacks. It packs the maximum power allowed to meet FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.

Highly Compatible
Universal compatibility means the CORE 24000 can charge virtually any USB device, including smartphones, tablets, headsets, and more. It also comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

Buy with Confidence
The CORE 24000 is backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee and a one-year warranty.

Share the Love
Mobile Edge is helping consumers celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with special promotions ranging from 20% off site-wide to flash sales for discounts of up to 50%, plus free ground shipping on orders over $75. Some exclusions apply.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.

About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle

