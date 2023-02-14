Winemaker's New Role Amplifies Sustainability Focus

Submit Release
Kristin Belair; and Ashley Egelhoff, Winemaker

Our winemaking program had grown to the point where we needed to look at a bigger picture, one that included not only a focus on winemaking, but also a greater focus on sustainability.
Michael Honig
RUTHERFORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As she begins her 26th vintage at Honig, Winemaker Kristin Belair assumes the role of Director of Winegrowing and Sustainability, passing the day-to-day winemaking responsibilities to Ashley Egelhoff. “Ashley’s experience and skill will ensure continuity while maintaining the integrity of the wine. I’m excited for the future and the talent she brings to the table.” Belair says. Kristin’s new role at Honig will focus on identifying avenues to improve sustainability while continuing to support the winemaking team.

Kristin joined the Honig team as Winemaker in January 1998. Already known as a producer of high-quality Sauvignon Blanc, she embraced the opportunity to elevate the Honig Cabernet Sauvignon portfolio. Kristin launched their single-vineyard program in 1999, partnering with the Bartolucci family in St. Helena. In addition to receiving consistently high scores on their wines each year, Honig earned a place on the Wine Spectator Top 100 Wines with their 2009 and 2010 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Ashley Egelhoff joined Honig 10 years ago as enologist, before moving into the role of Assistant Winemaker. After graduating from UC Davis with a BS in Viticulture and Enology, Ashley spent her first harvest as an intern at Joseph Phelps Vineyards. She was also a harvest intern in Mendoza, Argentina. Ashley joined the Honig winemaking team in early 2012. “I’ve grown so much during my time at Honig, and I’m honored that Kristin and the family have put their trust and faith in my ability to produce wine that lives up to Honig standards,” says Egelhoff. “I could not have asked for a better mentor, or a better family to work for. This is an amazing opportunity.”

“Running a successful winery is all about evolution”, says winery President Michael Honig. “Our winemaking program had grown to the point where we needed to look at a bigger picture, one that included not only a focus on winemaking, but also a greater focus on sustainability. Lucky for us, we already have the two best people to fill those roles!”

