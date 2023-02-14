Founded by Shaquita Love, Love RX Organics, Establishes itself as the Premier CBD Wellness Company for Self Care

Ivan Ray and Shaquita Love at Grammy Museum Urbn Leaf Grammy Weekend Grand Opening Love Notes by Taquita Love Podcast

Love RX Organics, a nurse-led CBD wellness company, offers premium hemp-derived products and remarkable customer service.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love RX Organics, a nurse-led Cannabidiol (CBD) wellness company, is dedicated to promoting holistic health and self-care by providing holistic solutions for the mind, body, and soul. Shaquita Love, the owner of Love RX Organics, is an experienced nurse and wellness advocate passionate about CBD's potential benefits. She believes that the CBD products offered by Love RX Organics can help individuals to manage stress, improve sleep, and reduce inflammation, among other things. She has a BA in Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management from Columbia College Chicago and a Nursing Degree from Verve College. Love’s commitment to wellness is evident in her passion for the arts through local partnerships with fitness centers and her active involvement in music and fashion events.

She recently attended Grammy Weekend in LA to sponsor Love Notes by Taquita Love, a podcast hosted by a nurse and a comedian featuring comedians with a great sense of humor sharing stories of medical mishaps. In addition, Shaquita Love attended the Urbn Leaf Grand Opening during Grammy Weekend in West Hollywood to network and build relationships in the wellness industry. Being a Chicago native, Love was proud to represent her city and serve as a Wellness Advisor for Ivan Ray, member of the Grammy Award Recording Academy, Media correspondent for TeamJohnHill and Chicago Tastemaker. With Love RX Organics, Love provides premium hemp-derived CBD products and exceptional customer service for improved sleep, stress management, and overall health.

Love RX Organics carefully selects the brands and products featured on their website, ensuring that customers have access to a full range of premium CBD-rich solutions. By doing the research, Love RX Organics enables customers to focus on the benefits of what they buy. This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets Love RX Organics apart from the competition. With a mission to provide premium hemp-derived CBD products and exceptional customer service, Love RX Organics is poised to be a driving force in the arts sector's wellness revolution.

To learn more, visit: www.loverxorganics.com

For updates, follow Shaquita Love on Instagram: www.instagram.com/loverxorganics