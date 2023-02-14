The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care Launches Online Total Joint Replacement Class
BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is proud to announce the launch of its online total joint replacement class for patients undergoing total knee or total hip replacement surgery. This eight-video series is designed to support patients' recovery and help them get back to their favorite activities pain-free.
The class covers a range of important topics, including how to create a safe recovery environment at home, preoperative appointments, and the equipment patients will need to obtain before surgery. Patients will also learn about what to expect when they check in to the hospital or surgery center, methods for managing pain, nausea, and constipation, and how to identify and prevent blood clots. The series also covers how to care for and remove the surgical dressing.
"We understand that undergoing joint replacement surgery can be a daunting experience, which is why we've created this online class to help educate and empower our patients," said James Hall, MD, orthopedic surgeon at The Center. "Our ultimate goal is to help patients feel confident and prepared for their surgery and recovery.”
The total joint replacement class is available now and can be accessed by visiting The Center's website at www.thecenteroregon.com.
Jenny King
