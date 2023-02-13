Submit Release
DIRTT to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results February 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after markets close.

In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. MST (10:00 a.m. EST). The call and webcast will be hosted by Benjamin Urban, chief executive officer and Brad Little, chief financial officer. Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call. The webcast is listen-only.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call. Investors are invited to submit questions to ir@dirtt.com before the call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors.

ABOUT DIRTT
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "DRTT" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

