Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of February 13 will include the following:

Monday, February 13 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke to the Sumter Rotary Club, Reynolds Gallery, second floor, 200 Miller Road, Sumter, S.C.

Tuesday, February 14 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel Industry Awards Luncheon, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, West Beach Conference Center, Carolina Ballroom, 2 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, S.C.

Tuesday, February 14 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the annual Julie Valentine Center luncheon, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exhibition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, February 15 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the 12th Annual South Carolina Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 5, 2023, included:

Monday, February 6

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dennis Pruitt, Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, February 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a news conference to announce the Departure of Secretary William Grimsley and the nomination of Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Todd McCaffrey to the Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

12:00 PM: Agency meeting.

12:35 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:15 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 533 Subminimum Wages, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:50 PM: Meeting with local officials.

4:00 PM: Meeting with local officials.

4:10 PM: Policy call.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, February 8

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, DC.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Reception with fellow governors.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, February 9

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, DC.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

3:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

5:00 PM: National Governors Association event.

7:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Friday, February 10

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, DC.

8:00 AM: Meeting with fellow governors.

9:45 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governors White House Business Session, The White House, Washington, DC.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Governors Luncheon hosted by the French Ambassador, Residence of the French Ambassador, 2221 Kalorama Road, Washington, DC.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Governors Reception hosted at the Residence of the German Ambassador, 1800 Foxhall Road, Washington, DC.

7:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Saturday, February 11

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s winter meetings, Washington, DC.

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Appalachian Regional Commission 2023 Quorum Meeting, Marriott Marquis, 901 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

9:15 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:30 AM: Meeting with fellow governors.

2:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Economic Development and Revitalization Task Force Meeting: Governors’ Leadership in Technology and Energy Innovation, Marriott Marquis, Capitol & Congress, Washington, DC.