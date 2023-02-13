First batch of ‘Diễn’ pomelos exported to the UK

VIETNAM, February 13 -

LONDON — First ‘Diễn’ pomelos from the northern province of Hòa Bình are available on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK, receiving the welcome of the Vietnamese community in the country and local consumers.

The first batch of 11 tonnes of Diễn pomelo from the Yên Thủy District was transported to the UK last week by Longdan, the largest importer of Vietnamese products in this country.

Earlier this month, Longdan also imported more than five tonnes of red-flesh pomelo from the province’s Tân Lạc District.

In 2022, Longdan boosted the import of Vietnamese fresh fruits such as green pomelo, Hưng Yên longan, and Bắc Giang lychee. This year, this group will continue to import Vietnamese specialties to the UK. Cao Phong orange, also from Hòa Bình, will be available in this market from the first quarter of 2023.

Longdan has a dozen supermarkets specialising in Asian products, of which Vietnamese goods account for about 30 per cent. — VNS