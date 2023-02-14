SHIRLEY HOWARD: DAILY DOSE OF THE WORD OF THE LORD
Author and poet Shirley A. Howard composes a journal filled with God’s words.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without a doubt, life is full of ups and downs. There are times wherein an individual could use a helping hand or a few words of advice from a good friend. With Shirley A. Howard’s devotional book, "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You", any person can find comfort and cope with everyday life through daily scriptures and prayers.
'Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You" is a compilation of poems, messages, and verses from the Bible with the purpose to uplift and guide Christians for daily motivation. The short daily devotions remind readers of the significant truth and God’s love. It’s a book designed to ponder on, discover and realize God’s presence once an individual reads his words, and encourage any individual to continue on with life and accept God every day to feel His love.
Shirley A. Howard is a clinical pastoral counselor, a Bible teacher, a poet, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Shirley has always been passionate about encouraging people through prayers and the Bible. She has experience teaching a number of Bible classes, and workshops on prayers and has taught on various topics regarding spiritual growth and development for Christian Living. Shirley happily resides in Lorain, Ohio, along with her husband, Gerald Howard. To know more about Shirley Howard and her books, visit shirleyhowardbook.com for more information.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
