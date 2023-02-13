URI economist concerned over Rhode Island economy’s rate of slowing

WHAT: Despite Rhode Island’s Current Conditions Index remaining steady at 67 for the month of December, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro expressed concern stating that the CCI value represented a falloff from what had been witnessed last July through October. For the second consecutive month, according to Lardaro, those economic indicators which failed to improve – U.S. Consumer Sentiment, Single-Unit Permits, Employment Service Jobs and New Claims for unemployment insurance – were leading economic indicators. Although the CCI remained in expansion territory with 8 of 12 indicators improving, Lardaro notes these indicators are more an indication of where we are at present – as opposed to providing information on future direction. He warns this performance calls into question the pace of economic growth the state will see through 2023.

WHO: URI Professor of Economics Leonard Lardaro, creator and author of the Current Conditions Index.

WHEN: Feb. 13, 2023

BACKGROUND: The Current Conditions Index, created by Lardaro, measures the strength of the present economic climate in Rhode Island by following the behavior of 12 indicators.