Claim your free tickets now for URI WBB vs. UMass this Thursday and URI MBB vs. GW on Feb. 22

Feb. 13, 2023

URI Athletics is hosting Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night at the Ryan Center on Feb. 16 and 22.

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., watch Rhody Women’s Basketball as they take on UMass in a battle for the A-10 Regular Season title. With the Rams undefeated in conference play and UMass’ only defeat coming at the hands of Rhody, this will be a massive battle. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., Rhody Men’s Basketball will take on George Washington on Dean’s List Recognition Night for Rhody Student Athletes. 

Faculty and staff may claim up to four complimentary tickets each for each game. Faculty and staff may claim their free tickets at: http://bit.ly/3XA4Zsc. Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

As a reminder, students receive free admission to all Rhody Sporting Events, but must claim their tickets ahead of time in the student portal. Students may claim tickets at: https://t.co/oaG5Y5LX5j.

