DED Announces Public Comment Period for 2022 Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Application Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will conduct a public comment period from February 13 to February 24, 2023, to discuss the State of Nebraska’s proposed Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund (MWHF) application guidelines for the 2022 program year (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).

The MWHF was established in 2020 as a source of grants to help Nebraska’s older urban neighborhoods develop quality workforce housing. Following a successful round of funding in 2020-2021, the MWHF has received a second appropriation totaling approximately $19.7 million, with applications to be accepted in the spring of 2023.

More details about this forthcoming funding opportunity are found in the 2022 MWHF Draft Application Guidelines under discussion; these are now available for public comment at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/mwhf/. A copy of the guidelines can also be requested by contacting Nick Dropinski at 402-580-0713 or nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov.

Comments on the 2022 MWHF Draft Application Guidelines must be submitted by email no later than 5:00 p.m. CT on February 24, 2023 to nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.cole@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, lori.cole@nebraska.gov.