Blag Magazine Releases Hip Hop, Music and Art Books To Celebrate 30th Anniversary.
To celebrate Blag magazine’s 30th year editors Sally and Sarah publish three A-List books; ‘Hip Hop’, ‘Art’ and ‘Music’.
We've collated some exceptionally feel good stories for these very special releases.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Blag magazine’s 30th year editors, British twin sisters Sally A. Edwards and Sarah J. Edwards publish three star studded books; ‘Hip Hop’, ‘Art’ and ‘Music’ each containing their interviews with pioneers and award winners of the genres.
From the informative to hilarious, the rare interviews give readers a unique perspective of the featured artists.
Each book is 300 pages long and available as a collectors hardback limited at 300 first editions, plus open edition hardback and paperbacks.
The Hip Hop book runs in chronological order starting in the 90s with Ice T and goes on to star a who’s who of the genre from OutKast, Beastie Boys, Black Eyed Peas and Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA to Chuck D, Questlove, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, Organized Noize and J. Dilla to name just a few.
The Art book features stories and works from talents including Shepard Fairey, José Parlá, Nigo, Phil Frost, Daniel Arsham, Dalek, Gavin Turk, Fafi, Mike Mills, Mike Giant and Ben van Berkel.
The Music book features The Raconteurs: Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, Daft Punk, The Hives, Queens of the Stone Age, MGMT, John Legend, Mike Shinoda, Perry Farrell, Beck, Tame Impala, Sia and Janelle Monáe.
Blag also celebrate their original photography with a series on online exhibitions; ‘Portraits’, ‘Icons Styled’ and ‘Bands’, featuring Beastie Boys, The Hives, Kelly Rowland and Nelly Furtado and many more, all photographed by Sarah J. Edwards with Art Direction by Sally A. Edwards.
About Blag
British twin sisters Sarah J. Edwards and Sally A. Edwards began BLAG magazine and brand in the early 1990s. Initially, BLAG launched as a fanzine while the duo studied at art college in Lincoln, England - also the eighth school the siblings attended having frequently moved around the UK mainland.
The fanzine was fuelled using Saturday job wages, one hour photoshops, a typewriter, cut and paste design and a photocopier. Sally was studying Graphic Design and Sarah studied Fashion Design.
By the mid-90s Sally and Sarah were living in London and had begun modelling and then took jobs at competing music PR firms.
In their spare time they developed BLAG into a glossy magazine.
Sally was the youngest independent female plugger in the music industry, representing Grand Royal Records.
Sarah worked on the publicity team for Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and Foo Fighters.
Sally and Sarah appeared on the cover for Placebo’s album Without You I’m Nothing, by photographer Corrine Day.
Sally and Sarah are widely known for their ability to find and champion talents ahead of their success. BLAG, featured early covers and features with Questlove, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, OutKast, Andrew Garfield, Cillian Murphy and many more.
In 2023, Sally and Sarah also relaunch BLAG magazine with covers featuring Questlove, Daniel Arsham and Ryan McGinness.
