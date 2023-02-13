Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,153 in the last 365 days.

Plains All American Completes Divestiture of Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Facility

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP), through its wholly owned subsidiary Plains Midstream Canada, has closed the previously announced transaction to sell its non-operated ownership interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility to Keyera for approximately $367 million CAD ($271 million USD). The transaction was completed at an attractive multiple and on terms that will improve connectivity to the Plains Fort Saskatchewan complex.

About Plains
Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation, and other infrastructure assets, serving key producing basins, transportation corridors, and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than seven million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its Canadian operations are managed by Plains Midstream Canada, which is based in Calgary, Alberta. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

For more information:  
   
Investor Relations Media Relations
Michael Gladstein Morgan Ash
Director, Investor Relations Manager, Media & Crisis Communications
(866) 809-1291 (866) 809-1290

Primary Logo

You just read:

Plains All American Completes Divestiture of Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Facility

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.