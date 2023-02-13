Read more about Statement on the Arrest of a Former DJJ Employee in Bibb County

(Decatur, GA) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has issued the following statement regarding the arrest of a former Bibb County-based juvenile correctional officer:

Today, former Juvenile Correctional Officer Tyrell De'Jon Johnson, 28, Warner Robins, was arrested and charged with one count each of Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory Authority and Violation of Oath of Office. The arrest resulted from a DJJ internal investigation alleging Johnson of having improper contact with a youth at the Macon Youth Development Campus.

DJJ has zero tolerance for the allegations levied against Johnson. As a result of the investigation before today’s arrest, his employment with the agency was terminated on December 6, 2022. The department continues to hold all employees accountable for actions which violate internal policies, oath of office, or the law.

The case has been turned over to the Macon-Bibb County District Attorney Office for prosecution.

