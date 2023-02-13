Tonia F. Taylor is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROLAND, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonia F. Taylor is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for her work in the banking industry.

Ms. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel, motel and restaurant management from Iowa State University in 1995. She is a certified regulatory compliance manager, community bank internal auditor, and fair lending expert. She is also certificated as a BSA and anti-money laundering professional.

Ms. Taylor is a specialist in compliance management and has more than 25 years of experience in banking regulations and auditing. She served as the senior vice president and director of compliance for QCR Holdings Inc. The banker has focused her efforts on leading a team of seven who help banks to be compliant with regulations since 2019.

Ms. Taylor is a member of the American Bankers Association; the Iowa Bankers Association; and the Independent Community Bankers Association. She began her career as a compliance officer for OgdenBanc Shares in 2001 and then worked as an internal auditor for Community State Bank in 2008. She continued her career in 2010 as a compliance coordinator for the Iowa Bankers Association becoming a compliance manager for PolicyWorks LLC in 2015.

In the future, Ms. Taylor intends to become more involved in Legislative advocacy, lending her expertise to help people understand what's happening in their financial communities.

