Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,142 in the last 365 days.

Tonia F. Taylor is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROLAND, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonia F. Taylor is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for her work in the banking industry.

Ms. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel, motel and restaurant management from Iowa State University in 1995. She is a certified regulatory compliance manager, community bank internal auditor, and fair lending expert. She is also certificated as a BSA and anti-money laundering professional.

Ms. Taylor is a specialist in compliance management and has more than 25 years of experience in banking regulations and auditing. She served as the senior vice president and director of compliance for QCR Holdings Inc. The banker has focused her efforts on leading a team of seven who help banks to be compliant with regulations since 2019.

Ms. Taylor is a member of the American Bankers Association; the Iowa Bankers Association; and the Independent Community Bankers Association. She began her career as a compliance officer for OgdenBanc Shares in 2001 and then worked as an internal auditor for Community State Bank in 2008. She continued her career in 2010 as a compliance coordinator for the Iowa Bankers Association becoming a compliance manager for PolicyWorks LLC in 2015.

In the future, Ms. Taylor intends to become more involved in Legislative advocacy, lending her expertise to help people understand what's happening in their financial communities.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tonia-f-taylor-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301745448.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

You just read:

Tonia F. Taylor is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.