Healthcare IT Market Size to Reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38%

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Healthcare IT Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 260.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare technology refers to any technology, such as medical devices, algorithms, IT systems, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and blockchain, created to support healthcare organizations. Health information technology (IT) consists of a variety of technological tools utilized by health administrators, nurses, physicians, patients, government entities, insurance companies, and others to compile, analyze, store, and share health information. Healthcare IT tools contain electronic health records (EHRs), electronic prescription services, health-related smartphone apps, and personal health records.

Healthcare IT Market Trends:

The rising trend of digitization across the healthcare industry represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing demand for preventive care solutions and the rising partnerships among key players are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market is driven by the expansion of network infrastructure and rise in healthcare IT spending by both the government and private organizations.

In line with this, the rising focus of key market players on innovative product development strategies is another factor inducing the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the growing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in the existing IT solutions to improve medical and health processes are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc.

abd Infor, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product and services, component, delivery mode and end-user.

Breakup by Product and Services:

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions



Nonclinical Healthcare IT Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems



Claims Management Solutions



Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions



Member Eligibility Management Solutions



Provider Network Management Solutions



Billing and Accounts (Payment) Management Solutions



Customer Relationship Management Solutions



Population Health Management Solutions



Other Payer Solutions

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services

Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market



Payer IT Outsourcing Services



Operational IT Outsourcing Services

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Breakup by End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers



Public Payers

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

