Healthcare IT Market Size to Reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38%
Global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 260.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.
The global healthcare IT market reached a value of US$ 260.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 552.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.
Healthcare technology refers to any technology, such as medical devices, algorithms, IT systems, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and blockchain, created to support healthcare organizations. Health information technology (IT) consists of a variety of technological tools utilized by health administrators, nurses, physicians, patients, government entities, insurance companies, and others to compile, analyze, store, and share health information. Healthcare IT tools contain electronic health records (EHRs), electronic prescription services, health-related smartphone apps, and personal health records.
Healthcare IT Market Trends:
The rising trend of digitization across the healthcare industry represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing demand for preventive care solutions and the rising partnerships among key players are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market is driven by the expansion of network infrastructure and rise in healthcare IT spending by both the government and private organizations.
In line with this, the rising focus of key market players on innovative product development strategies is another factor inducing the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the growing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in the existing IT solutions to improve medical and health processes are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Wipro Limited
- Oracle Corporation
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- McKesson Corporation
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- abd Infor, Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the market based on product and services, component, delivery mode and end-user.
Breakup by Product and Services:
- Healthcare Provider Solutions
- Clinical Solutions
- Nonclinical Healthcare IT Solutions
- Healthcare Payer Solutions
- Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems
- Claims Management Solutions
- Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions
- Member Eligibility Management Solutions
- Provider Network Management Solutions
- Billing and Accounts (Payment) Management Solutions
- Customer Relationship Management Solutions
- Population Health Management Solutions
- Other Payer Solutions
- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services
- Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market
- Payer IT Outsourcing Services
- Operational IT Outsourcing Services
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
Breakup by End-User:
- Healthcare Providers
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
- Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
- Pharmacies
- Healthcare Payers
- Private Payers
- Public Payers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
