Test Preparation Market Growth Rate Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 6% During 2022-2027

Test preparation, also known as exam preparation, refers to educational training given to enhance the performance of the test taker on standardized tests. The global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Test Preparation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global test preparation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global test preparation market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Test preparation, also known as exam preparation, refers to educational training given to enhance the performance of the test taker on standardized tests. This typically include several solutions, such as crash courses, practice papers, class curricula, mock tests, and in-person or online tutoring packages. These solutions intend to develop the skills and abilities of the test takers through practice and exposure to difficulties that look like the actual test.

Test Preparation Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of test preparation for elementary exams, competitive exams, certification exams, high school exams, and university exams represents a significant factor driving the market growth. Apart from this, the rising requirement for a skilled workforce in the service sector is boosting the demand for supplementary and vocational training programs, which, in turn, is facilitating the need for test preparation. In addition to this, the growing internet penetration has enabled the offering of several online test preparation courses for students, which is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as the increasing digitization in the education industry, significant technological advancements, including the integration of AI-based interviews and examinations, and rising penetration of secured digital payment gateways, along with the easy availability of self-paced test preparation solutions at affordable charges, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

Aakash Educational Services Limited

ArborBridge Inc.

BenchPrep

C2 Educational System Inc.

Club Z! Tutoring

FIITJEE Limited

Huntington Learning Center Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Sylvan Learning LLC

Think and Learn Private Ltd. (BYJU'S)

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC (The Princeton Review).

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on exam, end user, learning model and gender.

Breakup by Exam:

University Exams

Certification Exams

High School Exams

Elementary Exams

Others

Breakup by End User:

Post-Secondary Certification

K-12

College Students

Job Seekers

Working Professionals

Breakup by Learning Model:

Breakup by Gender:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

