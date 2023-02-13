Submit Release
Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on February 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU will broadcast its quarterly conference call with shareholders and the financial community over the Internet on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will release its fourth quarter and year-end earnings report for 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, after the close of markets on Tuesday, February 21.

The conference call will be open to listeners who log in through the Company's website, www.centrusenergy.com. A link to the call will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website, and a webcast replay will be available through March 3, 2023.

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Lindsey Geisler (301) 564-3392 or GeislerLR@centrusenergy.com

