Avamere at Cheyenne Opens New Independent Living in Las Vegas
Avamere at Cheyenne, an independent living and assisted living community in Las Vegas, Nevada, is opening their new independent living apartments March 1, 2023.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avamere at Cheyenne, an independent living and assisted living community in Las Vegas, Nevada, is opening their new independent living apartments March 1, 2023.
These newly constructed apartments feature a community kitchen, in-house Golden Years restaurant, private courtyard, life enrichment and entertainment program, and much more.
“We’re thrilled to expand our senior living options to offer a newly constructed independent living for you to call home,” stated Brian Murphy, Executive Director with Avamere at Cheyenne. “Our rich in-house entertainment, modern amenities, and a superior dining experience makes Avamere at Cheyenne a premier at home destination. With easy access to The Strip and vast options for world-class dining and entertainment, Avamere at Cheyenne is truly Las Vegas living for the active senior.”
The senior living community is hosting an open house to celebrate the grand opening. The event is March 1 from 2-6 p.m.
Enjoy appetizers, desserts, and cocktails while you tour this brand new independent living community in Las Vegas.
This special event includes live entertainment as well, featuring EC Adams from 2-3 p.m., Leon Gilliam from 3-4 p.m., Ron Collins from 4-5 p.m., and Hannah Brady from 5-6 p.m.
These modern apartments are designed for the active senior for affordable living in great Las Vegas. To schedule a tour, visit AvamereAtCheyenne.com.
About Avamere at Cheyenne
Avamere at Cheyenne is an independent and assisted living community in Las Vegas, Nevada with a mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” This community is proudly managed by Arete Living, a senior living development and management organization. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
