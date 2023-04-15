Loudell Insley Memoir: A Page-Turner for History Buffs

Insley was born in Salisbury, Maryland. When she was young, she had no idea that life would take her down a path that very few would get the opportunity to traverse. It all began in 1965 when she started working at Senator Ted Kennedy’s office. She was a staff member, but she was able to witness the internal Kennedy politics of the Kennedys, including Ted and his older brother Robert Kennedy.
Later, when Bobby decided to run for the presidency, his campaign borrowed Insley from Ted. This put her in a position to witness the man throughout his campaign. She was also there when Bobby was assassinated on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles and was also present at his state memorial.
She also worked for the Democratic National Committee at the same time when the Watergate scandal occurred. Her memoir includes her own insight into the events of the break-in and is a treat to read for those interested in learning more about the Watergate scandal or President Nixon’s impeachment.
Insley eventually left the world of politics and entered the private sector as a realtor in her hometown of Salisbury. But the way she recounts her stories and her insight into the events of her life are all informed by her experience with the Kennedys and with the DNC in the sixties and seventies. This makes “Life on a Road Less Traveled” an interesting read full of surprising thoughts from a spectator during these pivotal points in time.
