How one small act of kindness can change someone’s life
Author Marilyn Wassmann presents a children’s story of the surprising friendship of the opossum and the catsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the best things in life is genuine friendship. What’s more amazing is finding this friendship in the most unexpected times. "The Opossum and the Cats" by Marilyn Wassmann is a story about a beautiful bond that blossomed between two distinct animals in one abode.
The story begins with a pregnant cat who is about to give birth. Worried about where she might deliver her unborn kittens, the mother cat approached the opossum in hopes to seek shelter. Eventually, the opossum permitted the mother cat to give birth in his den. This story is a comforting tale between two very diverse animal friends.
Author Marilyn Wassmann used engaging rhyme structures, making the book easy to read and remember. The book is packed with illustrations that will surely keep the kids’ interest at bay!
Piaras, an Amazon customer, had a delightful time with this book as she says “Marilyn Wassmann's "The Opossum and the Cats" is a lovely, rhymed narrative that tells about the opossum's benevolence and the thankfulness instilled in the litter by their mother. The author tells the story in a kind and thoughtful manner that made for a very enjoyable read.”
'The Opossum and the Cats" by Marilyn Wassmann is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Available in both paperback and hardcover versions. For more information and updates about the fascinating works of Marilyn Wassmann, visit her website marilynwassmann.com
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other