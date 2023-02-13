Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,123 in the last 365 days.

Tomorrow: Secretary Fontes To Speak At State Capitol For Statehood Celebration

PHOENIX – To commemorate Statehood Day, Secretary Fontes will take part in a ceremonial event at the State Capitol where the State Constitution will be on display. The event is open to the public and members of the media. Secretary Fontes will read the statehood proclamation originally made by President Taft and will provide brief remarks.

WHAT: Statehood Celebration featuring the State Constitution On Display

WHO: Secretary Fontes, Members of the State Legislature

WHERE: The State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85007

WHEN: February 14, 2023, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

  • Statehood Proclamation Reading at 12:30 PM by Secretary Fontes, Location: 2nd-floor balcony, Capitol building

MEDIA: Secretary Fontes will be available for media in the old Secretary's office after the event

RSVP: Email Communications

The Arizona Territory was authorized to hold a constitutional convention in 1910 at which the constitution was drafted and submitted to Congress. President Taft ultimately approved the constitution upon Arizona's achievement of statehood on February 14, 1912.

 

You just read:

Tomorrow: Secretary Fontes To Speak At State Capitol For Statehood Celebration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.