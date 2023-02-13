Tomorrow: Secretary Fontes To Speak At State Capitol For Statehood Celebration

PHOENIX – To commemorate Statehood Day, Secretary Fontes will take part in a ceremonial event at the State Capitol where the State Constitution will be on display. The event is open to the public and members of the media. Secretary Fontes will read the statehood proclamation originally made by President Taft and will provide brief remarks.

WHAT: Statehood Celebration featuring the State Constitution On Display

WHO: Secretary Fontes, Members of the State Legislature

WHERE: The State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85007

WHEN: February 14, 2023, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Statehood Proclamation Reading at 12:30 PM by Secretary Fontes, Location: 2nd-floor balcony, Capitol building

MEDIA: Secretary Fontes will be available for media in the old Secretary's office after the event

RSVP: Email Communications

The Arizona Territory was authorized to hold a constitutional convention in 1910 at which the constitution was drafted and submitted to Congress. President Taft ultimately approved the constitution upon Arizona's achievement of statehood on February 14, 1912.