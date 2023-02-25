JUMP: A New Adult Romance Novel Takes Readers on an Emotional Journey Through the World of Competitive Show Jumping

JUMP: a new adult romance set in the world of competitive show jumping. Available in online retailers March 7, 2023.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JUMP : A New Adult Romance Novel Takes Readers on an Emotional Journey Through the World of Competitive Show JumpingTampa, Florida - Write Horse Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of JUMP, a new adult romance novel by Tiffany Noelle Chacon . This unforgettable love story will take readers on a journey of self-discovery, healing and finding true love, set against the backdrop of the competitive world of show jumping.JUMP follows the story of Mila Kozak, a college senior who watched her sister Anya’s tragic accident on course at a horse show in Wellington, Florida. Since then, nothing has been the same. Her relationship with her sister is as shattered as Anya’s paralyzed body. Her boyfriend of two years dumped her out of the blue and, even though she’s doing everything she can to win him back, he won’t give her the time of day. And her favorite thing in the world - show jumping - is tainted by the crippling fear she’ll end up like Anya.Mila wants nothing more than to be her old life-of-the-party, live-in-the-moment self. But no matter what she does, she’s not that Mila anymore.When Mila rescues her friend and barnmate, Alex, from Immigration police, it sets them on a trajectory that’s as surprising as it is electrifying.But when everything Mila holds dear is threatened yet again, will she make the jump and land where she’s meant to be?With its unique blend of heartwarming romance, raw female characters and a captivating storyline, JUMP is sure to be a hit with new adult fiction fans. The novel's relatable characters, exciting plot and breathtaking setting will leave readers on the edge of their seats.Author Tiffany Noelle Chacon said, "I am thrilled to share JUMP with the world. This novel is a love letter to the world of show jumping and to anyone who has ever faced their fears and come out the other side. I hope it will inspire readers to make their own jump and find their own happily-ever-after."JUMP will be available in online retailers everywhere on March 7, 2023.For more information on JUMP or Tiffany Noelle Chacon, please visit JUMPthenovel.com Contact:Tiffany Noelle Chacontiffanynoellechacon@gmail.com954-275-1168

